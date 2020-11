Broekhoff signed a contract with the Sixers on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Broekhoff joins the Sixers for the second time in five months, though he didn't play a game for the team after signing in June, as he opted out of playing in the bubble. The veteran's contract is non-guaranteed, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com, indicating that he'll be limited to a role at the end of the team's bench.