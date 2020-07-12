Broekhoff announced Sunday via his personal Twitter account that he didn't make the trip with the 76ers to Orlando for the resumption of the 2019-20 season after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

In his post, Broekhoff notes that his wife is considered high risk, so the 29-year-old is taking some time off to be with his spouse and young son. Broekhoff didn't specifically mention that he was opting out of the season restart, though it seems unlikely he'll join the 76ers at any point unless his wife's health situation takes a turn for the better in the weeks to come. The swingman signed with the 76ers in June and had been ticketed for a depth role on the wing.