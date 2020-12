Broekhoff was waived by Philadelphia on Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 30-year-old re-signed with the Sixers a couple weeks ago but won't be on the roster for the start of the regular season. Broekhoff appeared in 17 games for Dallas during the 2019-20 campaign and averaged 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.6 minutes.