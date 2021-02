Broekhoff signed a contract Monday with the South East Melbourne Phoenix of Australia's National Basketball League.

Broekhoff returns to his home country after spending the previous two seasons in the NBA in Dallas, with whom he appeared in 59 games. He joined the 76ers for training camp in December, but he was unable to earn a spot on the team's 15-man roster. Given that the 6-foot-6 swingman is already 30 years old, his time in the NBA could very well be over.