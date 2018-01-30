Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Grabs eight boards in Monday's loss
Mejri totaled four points (2-3 FG), eight rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 14 minutes during Monday's 95-88 loss to the Heat.
Mejri remains a fixture off the bench, earning double-digit minutes in 12 consecutive contests. January has been his best month of the current campaign, but operating in the backup center role doesn't allow Mejri the opportunity to post fruitful stat lines in most tilts.
