Dinwiddie amassed 30 points (11-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 123-90 victory over Phoenix in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Coming into Sunday, Dinwiddie had averaged just 8.3 points on 35.6 percent shooting through the first six games of the series, but he busted out of his slump in a major way, posting his second-highest single-game point total of the entire season. Dinwiddie caught fire from beyond the arc, helping the Mavs to a 19-of-39 effort from deep as a team, while Phoenix hit only 12 of its 34 attempts. The Mavs can't count on Dinwiddie for this level of offensive production on a nightly basis, but the veteran is riding high heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.