Dinwiddie contributed 26 points (7-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Sunday's 109-100 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Coming off of a quiet effort in Game 2, Dinwiddie erupted for his second-highest-scoring performance of the postseason. It was all for naught, however, as the Mavs got virtually no production from their role players, while Dinwiddie, Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson accounted for 86 of their 100 total points. For fantasy managers, it's been feast or famine when it comes to utilizing Dinwiddie in playoff contests. He'll look to channel another strong offensive showing in a do-or-die Game 4 for the Mavs on Tuesday night.