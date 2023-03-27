Hardaway amassed 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 loss to the Hornets.

The veteran wing had missed the last two games due to an illness, but Hardaway provided solid production off the bench in his return. With Luka Doncic set to be suspended for Monday's game against the Pacers after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season Sunday, Hardaway could pick up some of the scoring slack against Indiana.