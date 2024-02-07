Hardaway finished Tuesday's 119-107 win over the Nets with 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes.

Hardaway led all Mavericks bench players in scoring, rebounds and assists while ending as one of four players with a double-digit point total and ending three boards shy of a double-double in a well-rounded performance. Hardaway has tallied seven or more rebounds in four games this season, all of which have been paired with at least 14 points. He posted his first game of the year with at least 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.