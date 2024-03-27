Hardaway closed with 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 132-96 victory over Sacramento.

Dallas had the game well in hand for most of the evening, and it allowed Hardaway to strut his stuff in the fourth quarter. The veteran was essentially the direct replacement for Doncic in the final stanza, producing wight points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot during the forth quarter.