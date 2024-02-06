Hardaway chipped in zero points (0-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 118-102 victory over the 76ers.

Representing a drastic fall-off after seven consecutive games with at least 13 points and average production of 19.6 points over that span, Hardaway was held scoreless for the first time this season. Josh Green and Grant Williams saw larger workloads Monday, and Hardaway could shift to the end of the rotation now that Kyrie Irving (thumb) has returned.