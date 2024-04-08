Thomas finished with a team-high 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 107-77 loss to the Kings.

The News were eliminated from the postseason a few days ago, and the injury-depleted team played like it Sunday. Thomas still scored more than 20 points for the seventh straight game since missing a contest due to a sore back, and he's averaged 28.3 points, 3.9 boards, 3.7 assists and 2.6 threes over that stretch.