Thomas ended with 22 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two assists and one rebound over 29 minutes in Monday's 133-111 loss to Indiana.

Thomas led all Brooklyn players in scoring while connecting on a game-best mark from the free-throw line and ending as one of two Nets with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Thomas has made eight or more free throws in three of his last four outings, now having surpassed the 20-point mark in four straight contests as he continues to be one of the top offensive producers for Brooklyn.