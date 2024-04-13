Thomas accumulated 41 points (15-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound and six assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to the Knicks.

Thomas has been the Nets' most reliable fantasy contributor all season long, and he's established himself as one of the best scoring guards in The Association despite playing for a struggling team that failed to reach the postseason. This was Thomas' fourth game with at least 40 points this season, and he heads into the regular-season finale with averages of 25.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game since the All-Star break.