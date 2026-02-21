Thomas closed Friday's 139-118 victory over the Pelicans with 27 points (11-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes off the bench.

In his fourth game with the Bucks, Thomas tied for the team lead in scoring with Ryan Rollins. Thomas is heaving up a huge shot volume right now and doing it incredibly efficiently -- over the last three contests he's averaging 24.3 points on 16.7 FG attempts while shooting 56.0 percent from the floor, in only 22.0 minutes. The 24-year-old guard won't be able to maintain that pace, especially once Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is back as the focal point of the offense.