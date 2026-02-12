Thomas accumulated 34 points (12-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 victory over the Magic.

Thomas was held to just four points on 1-for-5 shooting across 13 minutes in his Bucks' debut Monday, but with Ryan Rollins (foot) unavailable for Wednesday's game, Thomas was much more involved in the rotation, and he took full advantage of the increased opportunity. He was in the closing lineup and hit a deep, dagger triple with 20 seconds left to seal the deal for Milwaukee, so it'll be interesting to see if Thomas can keep it going Thursday with a tough matchup against the Thunder.