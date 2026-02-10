Thomas finished with four points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes during Monday's 118-99 loss to the Magic.

Thomas inked a deal with the Bucks on Sunday after being cut loose by the Nets, and he was cleared for his Milwaukee debut Monday. He scored all four points in the final period, though he was otherwise ineffective in limited chances. Thomas could see more opportunities to make an impact Wednesday as he eases into a new system.