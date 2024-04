Thomas chipped in 32 points (10-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 victory over Detroit.

Thomas wasn't efficient as a shooter and needed 25 shots to score 32 points, but his high volume resulted in an impressive stat line. Thomas has been one of Brooklyn's most consistent scoring options all season, and this was his 14th game of the campaign with 30 or more points.