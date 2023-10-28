Thomas contributed 30 points (12-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 125-120 loss to Dallas.

Thomas delivered a strong effort off the bench in the season opener, and he kept the momentum going with another stellar display on the offensive end of the court. Placing Thomas in the starting lineup moved Ben Simmons to the frontcourt, and while it remains to be seen if this will be a permanent change, as his move to the starting lineup happened due to the injury of Nic Claxton (ankle), Thomas should remain valuable in most fantasy formats due to his scoring ability alone.