Johnson (toe) is available for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Johnson is back after spending two games on the sidelines, but he'll likely have his minutes monitored as he works his way back from injury. With Johnson back in the rotation, Lonnie Walker's minutes could plummet.
More News
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Out again Sunday•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Considered doubtful for Saturday•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Briefly exits Wednesday's game•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Full go against Indiana•