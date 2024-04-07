Johnson (toe) is inactive for Sunday's game versus Sacramento, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Johnson is set to miss his sixth contest out of Brooklyn's last eight games due to a left toe sprain. He'll now have multiple days to heal in advance of his next opportunity to take the court, which comes Wednesday versus Toronto.
