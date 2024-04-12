Johnson (toe) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against the Knicks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Johnson returned from a two-game absence Wednesday against the Raptors and was initially deemed questionable for Friday's matchup. However, it appears unlikely that he'll be able to suit up due to his lingering toe injury. Assuming he's sidelined Friday, his final chance to suit up this season will be Sunday against Philadelphia.