Johnson (toe) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Raptors, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Johnson is expected to return to action Wednesday after missing Brooklyn's previous two contests with a left big toe sprain. With Dorian Finney-Smith (knee) out, Johnson will likely re-enter the starting lineup against Toronto.
