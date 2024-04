Johnson (toe) won't play in Sunday's game versus the 76ers, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Johnson will miss his second straight contest Sunday while dealing with a left big toe sprain. The 27-year-old forward will end the 2023-24 season averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27.6 minutes across 58 games, including 47 starts.