LeVert (rest) is not expected to play in Monday's summer league matchup with the Timberwolves, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Despite being listed on the team's Las Vegas Summer League roster, LeVert has yet to take the court and that's not expected to change Monday. It's still unclear if the Nets are going to give him any run at all, though he should have another couple of chances later this week before the schedule summer league concludes.