Nets' Caris LeVert: Not playing in opener
LeVert is not playing in the Nets' summer league opener Friday against Orlando, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Both LeVert and Jarrett Allen are with the team in Vegas but will be held out of action Friday to rest. The expectation is that LeVert will play at some point -- perhaps as early as Saturday against the Thunder.
