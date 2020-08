LeVert produced 35 points (11-23 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six assists, six rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Sunday's 150-122 loss to the Raptors.

LeVert one of his best games in the bubble to no avail, as the Nets fell behind early and were swept out of Round 1. Without Kyrie Irving to direct the offense, LeVert seized increased opportunity for much of the season, including bubble play. LeVert scored at least 20 points in five of his 10 appearances in Orlando.