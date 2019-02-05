LeVert (foot) was assigned to the G League's Long Island Nets on Tuesday.

Per Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com, LeVert won't be partaking in any games with Long Island, but the assignment with the G League affiliate will allow him to pick up some extra practice time. LeVert is set to resume participating on 5-on-5 drills beginning Tuesday, an encouraging sign as he works toward a return to game action shortly before the All-Star break. Given the severity of the injury he sustained Nov. 12, LeVert will most likely face a minutes restriction for several games once cleared to play but should offer enough upside in that capacity to make for a worthy stash in most fantasy leagues. Prior to suffering the dislocated right foot, LeVert had been the Nets' top performer with averages of 18.4 points (on 47.5 percent shooting from the field), 4.3 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.4 triples and 1.2 steals in 29.7 minutes per contest.