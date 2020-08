LeVert will sit out Tuesday's game against Milwaukee due to a bruised thigh, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Jarrett Allen (rest) and Joe Harris (back) are also sitting out, so it appears the Nets are prepared to accept their fate against the East-leading Bucks on the first half of a back-to-back set. LeVert, who went for 34 points in Sunday's game against Washington, should be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's matchup against Boston.