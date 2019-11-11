Nets' Caris LeVert: Won't play Tuesday
LeVert has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz with a sprained right thumb, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
LeVert apparently jammed his finger during the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Suns, and while he tried to play through it, the issue worsened as the game went on. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI in the next day or two, at which point the severity of the injury -- along with a timetable for his return -- should come into focus. In LeVert's absence, Rodions Kurucs could see increased run in Utah on Wednesday.
