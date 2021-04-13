Chiozza will not return to Tuesday's game against Minnesota due to a right hand injury.
Chiozza started Tuesday's game with Kyrie Irving (personal) and James Harden (hamstring) out, and played 14 first-half minutes before exiting. For now, Chiozza should be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's game at Philadelphia.
