Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Double-doubles in win
Russell totaled 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, two steals and two rebounds across 33 minutes in the Nets' win over the Bucks on Saturday.
Russell came through with a big double-double on Saturday, hitting for 25 points and handing out 10 assists in a much-needed win over the Bucks. Russell is one of the hottest players in the league right now as he tries to will his team to the playoffs.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Carries load in loss to Raptors•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Big double-double in loss to Bucks•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads all scorers in win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Drops game-high 39 points in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Double-double sends Lakers packing•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Torches Kings with 44 points•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...