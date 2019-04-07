Russell totaled 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, two steals and two rebounds across 33 minutes in the Nets' win over the Bucks on Saturday.

Russell came through with a big double-double on Saturday, hitting for 25 points and handing out 10 assists in a much-needed win over the Bucks. Russell is one of the hottest players in the league right now as he tries to will his team to the playoffs.

