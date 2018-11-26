Russell registered 38 points (16-28 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block across 34 minutes Sunday in the Nets' 127-125 loss to the 76ers.

After being limited to a season-low five points in the Nets' previous game against the Timberwolves on Friday, Russell bounced back in dramatic fashion two days later. The 38 points were just two shy of his career-best output, with both Russell and backcourt mate Spencer Dinwiddie (31 points) giving headaches to the Philadelphia backcourt. Russell's production has been on the upswing since Caris LeVert suffered a dislocated right foot Nov. 12 that will likely sideline him for multiple months. In the Nets' first 14 games with LeVert, Russell averaged 16.8 points per game, but has bumped up his scoring by nearly three points in the subsequent seven contests.