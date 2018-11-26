Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Goes off for season-best line
Russell registered 38 points (16-28 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block across 34 minutes Sunday in the Nets' 127-125 loss to the 76ers.
After being limited to a season-low five points in the Nets' previous game against the Timberwolves on Friday, Russell bounced back in dramatic fashion two days later. The 38 points were just two shy of his career-best output, with both Russell and backcourt mate Spencer Dinwiddie (31 points) giving headaches to the Philadelphia backcourt. Russell's production has been on the upswing since Caris LeVert suffered a dislocated right foot Nov. 12 that will likely sideline him for multiple months. In the Nets' first 14 games with LeVert, Russell averaged 16.8 points per game, but has bumped up his scoring by nearly three points in the subsequent seven contests.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Regresses in 17-point outing•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads team with 20 points Tuesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Records double-double in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Strong shooting effort Friday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Struggles with shot Wednesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Hits career-high nine triples Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...