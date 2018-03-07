Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads team with 20 points

Russell collected 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-101 loss to Golden State.

Russell bounced back after a terrible performance against the Clippers just two nights earlier. Despite the occasional dud game, he has been trending up lately after a slow return from his knee injury. As is part of his fantasy resume, frustration will present itself from tie to time, but he remains a solid option in most league formats.