Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 15 off bench Friday

Russell scored 15 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding four rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's 102-99 loss to the Lakers.

It's the most court time he's seen since returning from a knee injury on Jan. 19. Russell is now averaging 14.5 points, 3.8 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.3 three-pointers over his last four games, and while the Nets have no reason to rush his recovery, he's inching closer to reclaiming his spot in the starting lineup.