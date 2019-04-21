Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Solid stat line in loss
Russell totaled 21 points (6-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block over 37 minutes in the Nets' loss to the 76ers on Saturday.
Russell has a productive night on Saturday, but his team ultimately fell to Philadelphia to send the Nets to a 3-1 hole in the series. Russell has added a stellar postseason to top off his remarkable regular season. In four games in the playoffs, he's averaged 22.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 26 points in Game 3 loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: 21 points in seaoson finale•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Drops 20 as team clinches playoff spot•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Double-doubles in win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Carries load in loss to Raptors•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Big double-double in loss to Bucks•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...