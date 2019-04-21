Russell totaled 21 points (6-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block over 37 minutes in the Nets' loss to the 76ers on Saturday.

Russell has a productive night on Saturday, but his team ultimately fell to Philadelphia to send the Nets to a 3-1 hole in the series. Russell has added a stellar postseason to top off his remarkable regular season. In four games in the playoffs, he's averaged 22.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...