Russell totaled 21 points (6-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block over 37 minutes in the Nets' loss to the 76ers on Saturday.

Russell has a productive night on Saturday, but his team ultimately fell to Philadelphia to send the Nets to a 3-1 hole in the series. Russell has added a stellar postseason to top off his remarkable regular season. In four games in the playoffs, he's averaged 22.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals.