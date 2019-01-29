Russell scored a game-high 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four assists, three steals and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to the Celtics.

It's the fifth time in the last seven games Russell has popped for 25-plus points. The 22-year-old is averaging 23.2 points, 7.1 assists, 4.0 three-pointers, 3.8 boards and 1.2 steals in January, and the second overall pick in the 2015 draft finally seems fully healthy and is getting a chance to live up to his draft pedigree.