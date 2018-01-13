Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Saturday
Russell (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Wizards, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports.
Russell practiced with the Nets' G-League affiliate on Monday, though the organization has been relatively quiet on his recovery, so his availability, or lack thereof, for Saturday's contest wasn't entirely known. But, he's been officially ruled out for the contest and should be considered day-to-day until more information emerges.
