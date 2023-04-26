Finney-Smith underwent a procedure Wednesday to correct a fracture of the right fifth finger but is expected to be cleared for offseason workouts in six weeks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports

Though it's unclear exactly when Finney-Smith sustained the injury, it's certainly possible he had been playing through the issue for a portion of the season. He's expected to be fully cleared in about six weeks and should be available for offseason workouts.