Nets' Dzanan Musa: Returns to Brooklyn
The Nets recalled Musa from the G League's Long Island Nets on Monday, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
The transaction likely means that Musa will be available for Monday's game against the Spurs, though it's not expected the rookie will crack coach Kenny Atkinson's already-crowded rotation. Musa has suited up in just eight games at the NBA level in his inaugural campaign and has averaged just 4.3 minutes in those contests.
