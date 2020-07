Musa registered 11 points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 99-68 loss against the Pelicans.

Musa led the Nets in scoring while logging the joint-most minutes in this scrimmage, which could lead to a significant role off the bench once the regular season resumes. He was averaging 4.2 points in 11.5 minutes per game when play got suspended earlier this year.