Musa generated 20 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Blue Coats.

Although his stroke wasn't there, Musa managed his third double-double of the season. He's been an exceptional addition to Long Island's roster and is posting season-long averages of 20.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.0 steals across nine G League contests.