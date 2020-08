Musa went for a season-high 17 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3PT, 5-8 FT), six rebounds and six assists in Tuesday's win over Orlando.

Musa played a team-high 35 minutes and had perhaps his best all-around game of the season. His scoring and assists totals set new season-bests, while his six rebounds fell just one short of his season high.