Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Out Sunday vs. Pistons
Whitehead (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Whitehead continues to work his way back from a sprained wrist, but will once again have to sit out Sunday's contest in an effort to get back to full strength. That said, Whitehead hasn't logged a minute of playing time with the Nets since late February, so despite sitting out, his absence shouldn't have an impact on the team's regular rotation. Whitehead's next opportunity to return will come on Tuesday against the 76ers.
