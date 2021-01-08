Allen scored 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes in a 122-109 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

Allen registered a double-double in his third straight game and second straight start as coach Steve Nash experiments with different starting lineup looks. The center kept to form and didn't attempt a field goal outside of the restricted area. Averaging a double-double this year, Allen looks to be a candidate to remain in a starting role with Deandre Jordan averaging just 4.4 points per game this season.