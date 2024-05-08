Allen (ribs) is questionable for Thursday's Game 2 against the Celtics.

Despite a negative in-game report from TNT's broadcast saying Allen wasn't able to do much in recent practices and was having trouble sleeping due to the rib injury, coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the Game 1 loss that the Cavaliers' starting center is showing signs of progress, per Bobby Manning of CLNS. Allen has missed four straight games and was listed as questionable ahead of each contest, so his current status doesn't provide much optimism.