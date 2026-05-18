Allen ended with 23 points (8-14 FG, 7-13 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 125-94 win over the Pistons in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Allen delivered another dominant Game 7 performance, scoring a postseason-high 23 points. It continues what has been an impressive stretch of games for Allen, who's averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 combined steals and blocks through 14 playoff appearances. Cleveland will now head to New York for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and Allen should continue to play a prominent role in the Cavaliers' fortunes.