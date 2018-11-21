Nets' Jarrett Allen: Season-high 14 rebounds in victory
Allen had 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 104-92 victory over Miami.
Allen hauled in a season-high 14 rebounds Tuesday, adding 13 points to record his third consecutive double-double. Since returning from an illness that cost him two games, Allen is averaging 17.7 points, 12.3 boards, and 1.7 blocks across three games. He has provided relatively consistent production this season and should be viewed as a high mid-round player moving forward.
More News
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.