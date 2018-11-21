Allen had 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 104-92 victory over Miami.

Allen hauled in a season-high 14 rebounds Tuesday, adding 13 points to record his third consecutive double-double. Since returning from an illness that cost him two games, Allen is averaging 17.7 points, 12.3 boards, and 1.7 blocks across three games. He has provided relatively consistent production this season and should be viewed as a high mid-round player moving forward.