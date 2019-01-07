Allen put up 19 points (6-8 FG, 7-9 FT) and collected six rebounds along with two steals over 24 minutes Sunday against Chicago.

Allen has been impressive through the first three matchups in 2019, averaging 13.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game over that brief span. He was beyond efficient Sunday evening, knocking down 75.0 percent of his field goals in a 117-100 victory. The 20-year-old center will aim to keep up his recent success Monday in Boston.