Allen (ribs) is out for Friday's Game 6 against the Magic.
Allen has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a right rib contusion, marking his second consecutive absence. Isaac Okoro started Game 5, but Marcus Morris will enter the starting lineup Friday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Present at shootaround•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Officially deemed questionable•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Ruled out for Game 5•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Late addition to injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Near double-double•